EPSCO, partners host car seat event at local Elementary school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation, DPS, along with Fire Department and held its first car seat event since the pandemic began.

The event happened on August 18 at WM David Surratt Elementary school.

EPCSO along with TxDOT, DPS and Fire Department assisted 18 kids, provided 15 car seats and destroyed 12 car seats that were no longer deemed safe.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office gave thanks to the following deputies for their participative efforts: Edward Ortega, Eduardo Placencia, Claudia Graziano, Carolina Perez and Jorge Alvilla.

