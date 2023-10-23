EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest after a female victim was stabbed in Vinton back in September, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to the 7800 block of Kiely Drive in Vinton at about 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, about an injured party.

When they arrived, they found a female victim, no age given, who was on the pavement covered in blood on her neck and upper back.

The female was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was called to the scene and took over the investigation.

Detectives identified Rogelio Jose Jacquez Jr., 27, as being responsible for the stabbing.

Jacquez was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 19.

While in custody, Jacquez became uncooperative and combative toward deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a total bond of $252,500.