EPPD: Woman stabbed man after fight over cleaning; Victim believed to be father of her child

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The woman accused of stabbing a man with a piece of glass in Far East El Paso earlier this week did so following a fight over home cleaning, according to an El Paso police document.

According to an incident affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News, Lizeth Corona, 21, is pregnant and had been living with the victim, Keith Miller, 30, at a home in the 2000 block of Tim Foster St. Both parties believe Miller to be the father of the baby.

According to the document, on Wednesday morning, Corona was cleaning the kitchen and living room area. It said when she asked Miller for a dustpan, an argument ensued over why she was cleaning so early.

Police say Corona then became irate when she could not find her laptop computer and collected her belongings and put them in her car. As she began to leave the home, investigators said she hit the victim’s white Ford F-150 pickup truck with her vehicle, a black Chevrolet Impala.

The paperwork states Miller confronted Corona about his truck, then went back inside to secure the residence and an open window he alleged she had previously broken. Miller told police he placed a dresser against the window to keep Corona from getting back into the home.

Moments later, Corona re-entered the residence by pushing the dresser away from the broken window, tipping it over, according to police.

Investigators said the two began to yell at one another and Corona picked up a broken piece of glass and threw it at Miller’s face. They said she then grabbed another shard and stabbed him in the shoulder.

Police say the victim was able to provide cellphone pictures and video of portions of the altercation.

Corona was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. The affidavit states that when questioned by officers, she denied stabbing, hitting, pushing or “otherwise physically engaging” with the victim.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.