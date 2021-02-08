EPPD: Woman made U-turn on I-10, causing deadly crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman is accused of making a U-turn while driving on I-10 early Sunday morning, causing a three-vehicle crash that left one man dead.

Deborah Sanchez, 42, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to the El Paso Police Department. Her bond was set at $755,000, according to county jail records.

Investigators said Sanchez was headed west on I-10 near Hawkins around 12:38 a.m. Sunday when she turned her SUV around in the middle of the freeway, striking the concrete divider.

Police said she then drove in the wrong direction on I-10, colliding head-on with another car.

The man driving that vehicle died at the hospital, police said. He has been identified as 33-year-old Eyob Demoze Fetene of Arlington, Virginia.

Investigators said a third driver whose vehicle was also hit in the collision was not seriously injured.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to include the suspect’s bond amount