EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Law enforcement is warning El Pasoans to be vigilant when shopping following a string of purses was stolen from victims who left their bags unattended in stores.

Three people are suspected for at least one theft where a woman’s purse was stolen from a shopping cart while getting groceries.

Police say they’re aware of other thefts going on. If you have any information, please contact police at (915) 832-4400.