EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says 51-year old Marisela Velez was murdered and preliminary investigations by EPPD help them determine that signs of struggle did happen and police suggest the attack was directed at her.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident directed at Velez and there is no danger to the public.

At this time there are no arrests and investigators ask that anyone who may have information on the murder of Marisela Velez to call Police at (915)832-4400 or to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward may call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS). No additional details are available for public release.

On Tuesday, a call came in initially about a welfare check on a woman in the 2100 block of William Caples Street in Far East El Paso. Upon making entry to the home around 1:50 p.m., police found a Hispanic woman in her 50s dead inside the home.

EPPD made this statement on Tuesday.

There was a welfare check and the female as I mentioned earlier there was a concern and I think at one point it was put as a possible missing person so they went and checked the welfare of this person. Sgt. Javier Sambrano, EPPD

