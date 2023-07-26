EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TXDOT and the El Paso Police Department are working together to address car crashes in Texas. El Paso has seen 3,717 car crashes in 2022.

With 24 fatalities and 80 serious injuries, the El Paso Police Department says the main contributing factor to these fatalities is speed.

“We do look at every single fatality and what law enforcement list as contributing factors and so we review those carefully to see if there is anything so we can change and improve upon that can help reduce the incidents of these bad crashes,” said TXDOT Public Information Officer Jennifer Wright.

Wright tells KTSM while it might not feel like speeding can lead to a fatal or serious injury crash, it is not worth the risk.

In the month of July, KTSM has reported over a dozen people involved in a fatal crash. Starting from July 14 through the 24th.

In 2022, TXDOT reported 588-woman deaths and 1,628- men deaths.

“We can only speculate as to the reasons that some of these fatal crashes involve younger drivers and younger drivers who have been out speeding. We know that brain development is delayed until mid 20s. Where your brain and final cortex is finally fully developed but younger drivers just may not have the experience that older drivers and no one ever believes it’s going to happen to them,”

According to TxDOT, young men are more prone to be in traffic collisions than woman. The reason shows 60% of drivers crashed due to speeding at the age of 35 and below.

In 2022, a total of 163,516 drivers in Texas were involved in crashes.

o 98,441 were men.

o 50,316 were women.

o (14,759 were of an unreported gender.)

o 47,489 were under the age of 25.

o 38,615 were age 25–34.

o 24,844 were age 35–44.

o 15,598 were age 45–54.

o 10,628 were age 55–64.

o 5,434 were age 65–74.

o 2,462 were age 75 or over.

o (18,446 were of an unknown/unreported age.)

Wright says if an individual is driving drunk and arrested, a DWI can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees.

“If you’re in a crash and you hurt or main or killed someone. Those again are consequences; you’ll have to live with the rest of your life. If you survive that crash.”

