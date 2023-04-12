EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — VIN etching will be offered to individuals who wish to participate in the “Vehicle Theft Prevention Event” Friday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The El Paso Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force and The Northeast Regional Command’s PAR Unit have partnered with Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in order to provide the event.

EPPD’s Auto Theft Task Force says this is an estimated $100-$300 value but will be offered free of charge. The event will be located at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market located at 10840 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

VIN etching is the process in which “the vehicle’s identification number is permanently etched into the vehicle’s glass,” according to EPPD.

This reportedly impacts the vehicle’s value due to it being more difficult for a thief to sell the vehicle’s parts. The etching also helps law enforcement recover stolen vehicles and identify “Chop Shops,” according to EPPD.

“With auto theft showing an upward trend from 2022 to now and being the most expensive property crime, every preventative measure can help decrease your chances of falling victim to an auto thief or burglar.” – El Paso Police Department