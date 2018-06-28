EPPD: Teen beat dog with rake, chair, before slamming it to ground
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A teenager is in jail after allegedly beating a family dog, according to El Paso Police.
Police say Leopoldo Ortega, 18, allegedly hit the female Belgian Malinois several times with a rake and chair before picking her up and slamming her to the ground.
Officers arrested Ortega Wednesday afternoon and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $2,500 bond.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
