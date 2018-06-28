EPPD: Teen beat dog with rake, chair, before slamming it to ground

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A teenager is in jail after allegedly beating a family dog, according to El Paso Police.

Police say Leopoldo Ortega, 18, allegedly hit the female Belgian Malinois several times with a rake and chair before picking her up and slamming her to the ground.

Officers arrested Ortega Wednesday afternoon and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $2,500 bond.