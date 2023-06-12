EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In 2022, there was a total of 74 traffic-related deaths in El Paso. So far this year, the city has seen a total of 32 traffic deaths.

KTSM has reached out to the El Paso Police Department regarding these deaths and what the top contributing factors were.

El Paso Police Department’s Public Affairs/Media Relations Officer Adrian Cisneros told KTSM the top contributing factors were:

Speed Alcohol Not wearing a seatbelt

Cisneros also shared that El Paso averages between six to seven fatalities per month.

KTSM also asked if there will be more or less traffic-related accidents as the summer season approaches. Cisneros shared they tend to get “spikes” during the holiday weekends regardless of whether it’s winter, spring, summer or fall.

“In some years, summers are busier than winters, and in other years, for example in 2022, the winter months were busier than the summer months. It’s extremely difficult to predict if we are going to have more or less accidents,” Cisneros said.

Cisneros said the Police Department will continue to “enforce traffic-related offenses and educate the public with presentations from the Safe Communities program on the dangers of speeding, drinking and driving and not wearing your seatbelt. “

The El Paso Police Department also wants to remind the public to make sure to always wear your seatbelt, never drink and drive, and follow the rules of the road. The Police Department adds that driving is a privilege, and “we all have a responsibility to make sure the roads are safe for everyone.”