EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing student Samsara Nevarez.

Police say Nevarez was last seen at 1:18 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Coronado High School.

If anyone has any information to her whereabouts please contact El Paso Police Department (915) 832-4400, Sunland Park Police Department (575) 589-2225 or 9-1-1.