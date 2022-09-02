The robbery took place at GECU, located at 10424 Vista Del Sol.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers are on the scene of a bank robbery along the 10400 block of Vista Del Sol in East El Paso.

EPPD officials say shots have been fired, however no injuries have been reported. The alleged bank robber left the scene on foot, headed to Yarbrough Drive.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and the bank and surrounds have been cordoned off, as law enforcement searches for the robber.

EPPD officials ask residents to avoid the area, as canine units are likely to be deployed.

This is a developing situation

