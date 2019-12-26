EPPD searching for missing and endangered elderly woman

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – On Christmas Day 82- year old Guadalupe Martinez went missing, and police ask for your help in locating her as she is considered to be endangered.

Ms. Martinez was last seen on Christmas Day at the 11300 block of Lake Nemi, wearing a gray blouse, black coat, and pants according to police.

Police say Ms. Martinez is considered endangered as she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is in need of her medication.

If you have information about Ms. Martinez’s please contact the Crimes Against Persons Office during normal business hours at 915-212-4040.

Police ask to use their non-emergency number 915-832-4400 if calling after hours.