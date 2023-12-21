EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are looking for a man they say entered Andress High School last week, exposing himself to two students inside the women’s restroom.

It happened at around 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 when police say the man made his way into the girl’s restroom, where he hid inside a bathroom stall. He then proceeded to expose himself to at least two separate female students before fleeing campus on foot.

Police say he was last seen walking north on Mackinaw and Capistrano. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, beanie, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.