EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso.

According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were spotted on the scene Thursday morning speaking with a man. It is not currently known if that man was a person of interest, a suspect, or a witness.

However, officers did appear to take someone into custody later in the morning.

The home where the shooting happened is still blocked off with red tape while the surrounding street is blocked off as well.

This is a developing story. KTSM will continue to provide updates both on-air and online throughout the day.