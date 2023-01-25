EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded to a shooting right after midnight on Tierra Delmonte Drive and Mike A Mendoza on Wednesday.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The shooting occurred in new neighborhood in far East El Paso near Sgt. Jose F Carrasco Elementary.

No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.