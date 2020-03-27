Breaking News
El Paso man dies after serious crash on US 54

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 82-year-old Daryoush Tavana died after being hit by another vehicle and suffering skull fractures Monday morning.

As previously reported, the incident happened on Monday morning at around 9: 23 a.m. on US 54 North near Mile Marker 25.

Special Traffic Investigators said Tavana was traveling north in a 1993 Toyota Camry and another driver, Jorge Beltran, 26, was traveling behind him in a 2016 Dodge Ram Van when he lost control of his speed and collided into Tavana’s vehicle.

According to EPPD, Tavana suffered skull fractures and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Beltran suffered minor injuries, a release said.

However, Tavana died at the hospital as a result of his injuries on Thursday, March 26, police said.

This is the 20th traffic fatality of the year compared to 13 at the same time last year.

