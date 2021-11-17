EPPD: One dead in off-road wreck in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department are on the scene of a deadly off-road rollover in the Lower Valley.

EPPD says their Special Traffic Investigations Unit are in Socorro, near Rio Bosque. Officials describe the incident as an ‘off-road rollover with a confirmed fatality.’

The wreck happened shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

