EPPD: One dead in off-road wreck in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department are on the scene of a deadly off-road rollover in the Lower Valley.

EPPD says their Special Traffic Investigations Unit are in Socorro, near Rio Bosque. Officials describe the incident as an ‘off-road rollover with a confirmed fatality.’

The wreck happened shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Look for updates throughout the day here on KTSM.com and on KTSM 9 at Noon.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.