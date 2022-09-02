EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say officers and investigators are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Northeast El Paso.

UPDATE: At around 4:20 p.m. police officials responded to a call regarding a theft at a local Walmart near the 4700 block of Hondo Pass. According to EPPD, the subject walked into the store with a knife. The call was elevated to an aggravated robbery. The suspect fled on foot while police officials chased him. An officer fired at least one round and the suspect was taken to a local hospital. The suspect’s condition is unknown.

The call went out shortly before 6 p.m. Friday night. EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit is responding to the 4500 block of Hondo Pass in Northeast El Paso. There is no other information available at this time; we have a KTSM 9 News crew en route and will bring you the latest here on KTSM.com and during our newscasts at 6 and 10 p.m.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.