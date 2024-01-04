EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has announced they are accepting applications for the police trainee position.
EPPD says applications are being accepted beginning on Thursday, Jan. 4 through Thursday, April 18.
Successful applicants will need to meet all minimum requirements to be eligible for the position. Those requirements are the following:
- No prior law enforcement experience or training is required.
- At least 19 1/2 years old at the time of Application (must be 21 years old by the date of graduation from the EPPD training academy) No maximum age cap.
- Current and valid driver’s license, and proof of liability insurance.
- Not having been convicted of any combination of three (3) or more moving violations and/or motor vehicle accidents at fault in the preceding 36 months.
- Not currently under indictment for any criminal offense; cannot currently be on probation or parole.
- Not have been convicted of any type of family violence at any time.
- Stable credit history.
- Be of good moral character with a stable family background.
- A high school diploma or GED, and six months of general work experience involving public contact; or at least two years of full-time active military service with an honorable discharge.
- U.S. citizen (Born or Naturalized), or Honorably Discharged Legal Permanent Residents – Texas Senate Bill 252 allows Legal Permanent Residents who are honorably discharged from the U.S. military with at least two years of service to be peace officers.
- Applicants must reside within the U.S. and meet El Paso Police Department pre-appointment standards including a rigid background investigation, and a comprehensive medical/psychological examination with drug screening.
- Applicants with prior military service may not currently have a dishonorable discharge or other discharge based on misconduct which bars future military service.
To learn more about the application process or to submit an application, click here: Application Process | Join EPPD
To learn more about requirements or benefits of joining as a police trainee, click here: www.joineppd.com.