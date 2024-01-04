EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has announced they are accepting applications for the police trainee position.

EPPD says applications are being accepted beginning on Thursday, Jan. 4 through Thursday, April 18.

Successful applicants will need to meet all minimum requirements to be eligible for the position. Those requirements are the following:

No prior law enforcement experience or training is required.

At least 19 1/2 years old at the time of Application (must be 21 years old by the date of graduation from the EPPD training academy) No maximum age cap.

Current and valid driver’s license, and proof of liability insurance.

Not having been convicted of any combination of three (3) or more moving violations and/or motor vehicle accidents at fault in the preceding 36 months.

Not currently under indictment for any criminal offense; cannot currently be on probation or parole.

Not have been convicted of any type of family violence at any time.

Stable credit history.

Be of good moral character with a stable family background.

A high school diploma or GED, and six months of general work experience involving public contact; or at least two years of full-time active military service with an honorable discharge.

U.S. citizen (Born or Naturalized), or Honorably Discharged Legal Permanent Residents – Texas Senate Bill 252 allows Legal Permanent Residents who are honorably discharged from the U.S. military with at least two years of service to be peace officers.

Applicants must reside within the U.S. and meet El Paso Police Department pre-appointment standards including a rigid background investigation, and a comprehensive medical/psychological examination with drug screening.

Applicants with prior military service may not currently have a dishonorable discharge or other discharge based on misconduct which bars future military service.

To learn more about the application process or to submit an application, click here: Application Process | Join EPPD

To learn more about requirements or benefits of joining as a police trainee, click here: www.joineppd.com.