EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last week, officers with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man for at least five vehicle thefts.

EPPD officials share that on Tuesday, April 19, officers patrolling the neighborhood around Magoffin and Brown when they came across a stolen truck being driven by a man later identified as 28-year-old Salvador Osvaldo Solis.

Solis drove the truck to the 100 block of Noble, where he stopped. Officers approached Solis, when he suddenly put the truck into reverse and rammed into the unmarked police vehicle. The officer inside was not injured.

Solis then ran from the truck, but was caught after a brief foot chase and arrested. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $20,000 bond

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, $10,000 bond

Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle, $10,000 bond

Evading Arrest or Detention, $1,000 bond

Multiple Traffic Warrants

Police add that Solis was interviewed the next day by investigators leading to several more charges being filed, and was rebooked on the new charges of:

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, $35,000

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, $35,000

Theft of Property (Vehicle), $10,000

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, $3,000

Theft of Property (Vehicle), $25,000

Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, $15,000 bond

Solis remains jailed at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

