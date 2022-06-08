EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Crimes Against Person’s unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found in south-central.

Officers were initially called out for a welfare check just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the body inside a home in the 200 block of Glenwood St. in between Alameda Ave. and Delta Dr.

Investigators are speaking with neighbors as they try to determine what led to this murder. Additional details on how the woman was killed or her age has not yet been released.

