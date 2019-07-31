EPPD: Missing woman left El Paso State Supported Living Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are still on the lookout for a missing woman who they say left the El Paso State Supported Living Center last week.

According to a police bulletin, Edna Rojo, 51, walked out of the facility located at 6700 Delta near Ascarate Park last Tuesday, and hasn’t been seen since.

Officials say Rojo suffers from severe intellectual disabilities, Down syndrome, and seizures.

The woman is described as 4’9 and 125 pounds with short hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys shirt, beige cargo pants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information on Rojo’s location is asked to contact police at 911 or 915-832-4400.