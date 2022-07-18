EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) provided an update to Sunday evening’s injured pedestrian call at Bassett Place Mall.

According to officials the entire incident was sparked over two men fighting over a spot in the Target store parking lot.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening, 37–year-old Saul Saenz and 40-year-old Luis Adrian Hernandez exchanged words over a parking space, leading both to get out of their cars.

Officers say during the confrontation, Saenz was assaulted by Hernandez. Saenz then ran back to his Ford Explorer and Hernandez, now in his Honda CRV reversed, colliding into a parked Nissan Titan.

Hernandez then drove forward into Saenz pinning him between the CRV and the Explorer. Police say Saenz sustained serious injuries and Hernandez was placed under arrest.

Police add that a 13-year-old boy was seated inside the Ford Explorer when it was rammed by Hernandez.

As a result, Hernandez was additionally charged with placing that 13 –year old in imminent danger.

Hernandez is now charged with:

Aggravated Assault – Bond: $75,000

Abandoning or Endangering a Child – Bond: $15,000

