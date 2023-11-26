EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 69-year-old man has died after a rollover crash that happened in early November in West El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say that the Special Traffic Investigations (STI) unit responded to a rollover crash with life-threatening injuries at 3:43 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at Interstate 10 West at Executive. That’s near the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

According to the preliminary investigation, Michael Harris, 69, was driving when, “for an unknown reason,” he veered right and side-swiped the guard rail, according to police.

Police say Harris then over-corrected, causing the vehicle to skid across all the westbound lanes of I-10 West and struck the center concrete barrier. The vehicle rolled over at least once before resting on the second lane.

Harris was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died on Thursday, Nov. 16 from his injuries. Police released this latest information on the crash on Sunday, Nov. 26.

This collision is the 72nd traffic fatality this year in the El Paso city limits. Last year as of Nov. 20, there were 66 fatal crashes, police said.