EPPD looking for suspect of animal abuse in Lower Valley

Editors note: This story contains graphic details.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect or suspects in a case involving a dog being hung from a fence in the Lower Valley.

On Tuesday, June 15, a small gray poodle mix dog was found hanging from a chain-link fence at Yucca Park, 7975 Williamette Avenue, police said.

According to investigators, evidence at the scene indicated the canine was alive when hanged from the fence.

Police ask if anyone has information about this crime, to come forward and contact the ACIU hotline at 915-212-0800.

