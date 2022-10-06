UPDATE: Suspicious Item on Montana checked okay. Scene has been cleared.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave.

The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom.

