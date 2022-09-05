EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso.

Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of North Cotton Street in Central El Paso.

EPPD officials say the find is being investigated as a ‘suspicious death’ and more information will be released as their investigation progresses.

