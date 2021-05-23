EPPD investigating stabbing in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Pebble Hills Patrol with the El Paso Police Department is investigating a stabbing in East El Paso.



Police say it happened at the 11000 block of Beach Front Dr. off George Dieter Dr. a short while after 5 p.m.



According to investigators, one male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



This is a developing story. Once more information comes into our newsroom, KTSM 9 News will keep you updated on air and online.

