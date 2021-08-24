EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened in the Lower Valley.
According to the El Paso Police Department, officers responded to a mischief type call just before 5 a.m. on Yermoland Drive.
Authorities said a vehicle was damaged, however no one was found inside.
No arrests have been made at this time.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EPPD investigating overnight shooting in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened in the Lower Valley.