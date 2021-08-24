EPPD investigating overnight shooting in Lower Valley

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by photojournalist Andres Martinez/KTSM 9 News

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened in the Lower Valley.

According to the El Paso Police Department, officers responded to a mischief type call just before 5 a.m. on Yermoland Drive.

Authorities said a vehicle was damaged, however no one was found inside.

No arrests have been made at this time.

