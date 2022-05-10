EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Special Traffic Investigations (STI) Unit is looking into the cause of a deadly wreck in Northeast El Paso.

EPPD officials say the call came in Tuesday night, shortly before 10 p.m. The wreck happened at the intersection of Salem and Mcombs.

The EPPD spokesman did not provide information as to the number of vehicles involved or the number of persons dead or injured as a result of the wreck.

