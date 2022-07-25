EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The gang unit is investigating a shooting on a residential area in west side El Paso.

El Paso Police Department responded to a call on the shots fired at the intersection of Confetti and Cabaret.

Our photographer reported seeing two black sedan cars collided and extensive damage to the front areas of both vehicles.





No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will update with more details as soon as they come to the newsroom.

