EPPD identify woman killed in Sunday morning 5-car wreck on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police identified the woman who was killed in a crash involving five vehicles early Sunday morning in East El Paso.



Investigators said 27-year-old Kandy Abigail Duarte-Cassiano was killed in the five-car pile up that happened at about 2:00 a.m. on I-10 West, near the Fountains at Farah.



Officials said a 24-year-old woman driving a 2007 Focus was traveling west on I-10, lost control and hit the cement barrier. That’s when a 2007 Chevy Silverado stopped on the freeway after coming up to the initial crash, and the driver of a 2018 Honda Civic rear-ended the Silverado which caused a rollover.



According to investigators, the rollover started a chain reaction of crashes which led to Cassiano eventually crashing into the vehicles that were piled up.



A 21-year-old man driving a 2015 Silverado then t-boned Cassiano’s car, killing her, police said.



Authorities are still investigating the incident, adding there are pending possible charges.



