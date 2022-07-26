EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Westside patrol officers responded to shots fired call at approximately 3:20 p.m. at the 5400 block of Confetti yesterday and located two vehicles involved in a crash with the occupants missing.

Moments before the shots were fired, the occupants of one of the crashed cars drove by a residence on Confetti and pointed a handgun at the woman inside the residence.

According to EPPD the woman’s brother-in-law was driving up to the residence when the offenders in their car fired shots at him, at which time he rammed their vehicle with his. After the collision, more shots were fired, toward that victim before both offenders fled on foot.

Other responding officers located both offenders inside a nearby store at Festival and Mesa. The Gang unit assumed the investigation and booked the offenders into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

During the car’s inspection, rifle was found inside the offender’s vehicle, but a weapon believed to have been used was not found. It is believed it might have been discarded somewhere between the 5400 block of Confetti and the store at Mesa and Festival by the offender(s).

The offenders were identified as 31-year-old Roberto Gamero. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a bond of $500,000. His booking photo is not available for release currently.





Second offender was identified as 27-year-old Anthony Rice. Charged with aggravated assault and a bond of $150,000.

An extensive search for the weapon, including the use of a specially trained K9 was to no avail.

Should anyone come across a firearm in the area do not disturb it and please immediately report it to the police department.

Investigators with the department’s Gang Unit continue the investigation

