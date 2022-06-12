EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) have made two arrests in the last five days relating to a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday, June 1, on Edith Drive.

Dante Angel Favela (20) and Izrael Izaiha Huerta (17) have been charged with aggravated assault w/ a deadly weapon and placed under a $200,000 bond.

On the night of June 1, Huerta was injured with a gunshot wound. He was with three other women ages 27, 29, & 45. They were unharmed. There is no updated information by police on how or why it happened.

Izrael Izaiha Huerta

Dante Angel Favela

After that shooting, while the three women were giving aid to Huerta, a car drove by and opened fire on the group. No one was struck. Huerta was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Six days later, police made the first arrest, Huerta; Then two days later police arrested Favela.

The 100 block of Edith Dr. is located in Lower Valley El Paso by Ascarate Lake and Loop 375.

Police continue to investigate this case.

