EPPD: Girlfriend of murdered Parkland HS student used phone to find body

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New details have emerged in the murder of Parkland High School student Ramon Vargas, including how his girlfriend was able to find his body and how police were able to track down their suspect.

According to a complaint affidavit obtained by KTSM, Vargas’s 16-year-old girlfriend used a phone app she shared with the victim to trace his last known whereabouts.

The documents states the girl and her parents found Vargas, 18, shot to death in a desert area near Sun Valley Dr. in Northeast El Paso on Sunday afternoon, 10mm bullets casings near his body.

The document states the girlfriend told investigators that Vargas had gone shooting in the desert with his friend and another person the evening before.

Police said the friend later implicated the murder suspect, Dalton Delgadillo, 21, telling investigators he witnessed the shooting and adding that Delgadillo had threatened him to stay quiet.

According to the paperwork, a gun found in the suspect’s possession matched the shell casings in the desert.

The affidavit states neighbors told officers they witnessed two young men leaving the same desert area in a vehicle matching Delgadillo’s, a silver BMW.

The document did not provide a possible motive for the deadly shooting. As of Wednesday night, Delgadillo remained locked up on a charge of murder with his bond set at $1 million.