EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle will be EPPD’s traffic focus for the month of March, the El Paso Police Department’s Traffic Unit and Safe Communities of the Special Services Division announced Wednesday.

According to the Texas Penal Code Sec. 49.031, any person that knowingly possesses an open container in a passenger area of a motor vehicle that is located on a public highway, regardless of whether the vehicle is being operated or is stopped or parked is considered an offense.

An open container includes a bottle, can, or any drink that contains alcohol that is open or has a broken seal, or the contents of which are partially removed.

Any open container that is left inside a vehicle will result in a Class C Misdemeanor. The open container citation includes any part of the vehicle, such as the passenger seat, glove compartment, trunk, backseat, or a public highway.