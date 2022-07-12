EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) are investigating a bank robbery in Northeast El Paso Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Chase bank, located in the 5200 block of Wren Avenue near Dyer Street, around 2:15 p.m. Details are still limited, but the FBI says their Evidence Recovery Team has been deployed to assist in evidence collection.

The FBI did not give additional information about the suspect or specify whether they were in custody. EPPD did not respond to requests for information.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

