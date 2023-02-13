EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department arrested a man accused of drunk driving and later taking a tase away from a police officer when trying to arrested him.

According to officials, the incident happened on the 12400 block of Tierra Serena on Sunday night around 11:44 p.m. where officers had responded to a call of an intoxicated person driving a silver Nissan on west Pebble Hills and striking a curb.

When the vehicle was found, officers say 29-year-ol Jose Hernandez drove off in an attempt to evade. The vehicle was missing the front left tire and was only on a rim which, so Hernandez couldn’t go much further.

Officers gave commands for Hernandez to exit the vehicle. As they began to place Hernandez in custody, he resisted and raised his arms to avoid being handcuffed. A struggle followed, and one of the officers pulled out a taser to end the fight.

The officers were able to take control of the taser and after another struggle, handcuffed the alleged suspect.

Hernandez was charged with taking a weapon from an officer, resisting arrest search or transport, and driving while intoxicated. He was booked into the El PasoCounty detention facility and issued a total bond of $8,000. Hernandez also had ten outstanding traffic warrants.