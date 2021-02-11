EPPD: Driver accused in deadly freeway U-turn had to be held down by witness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso woman accused of causing a deadly three-vehicle crash on I-10 last weekend repeatedly tried to leave the scene and had to be held down by a witness, according to a police complaint affidavit.

Deborah Sanchez, 42, was charged with intoxication manslaughter after investigators said she made a U-turn in the middle of I-10 at Hawkins around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, causing a crash that killed another driver.

The victim was identified as Eyob Fetene, 33, of Virginia.

According to the affidavit, a group of off-duty El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies happened to witness the collision and ran to help.

The paperwork alleges one of the deputies had to hold Sanchez down because she kept trying to leave the scene.

Police said Sanchez smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and poor balance, and was yelling that she wanted to speak with a local law firm.

The affidavit states Sanchez refused a breathalyzer and blood test at the scene, so police obtained a warrant and eventually drew her blood around 2:50 a.m. The paperwork did not reveal her blood alcohol concentration.

Jail records showed Sanchez remained in the Downtown El Paso jail on a $755,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon.