EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Applications for the upcoming Citizen Police Academy (CPA) are still being accepted but must be turned in by Friday, Oct. 13.

The El Paso Police Department (EPPD), in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), will be hosting the fall session of the CPA which will begin on Tuesday, October 17, and conclude on Thursday, November 16.

Police say CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within EPPD and Texas DPS.

Some of the topics of interest that will be covered include patrol, crime scene investigations, homicide investigations, Texas Rangers, Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) among others.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years of age and no longer in high school. There is no age limit as this is a community education program.

Applications are available online at eppd.org under the Community Policing tab or via this link.

Complete the entire application and return it to Askpd@elpasotexas.gov or in person at EPPD Headquarters at 911 N. Raynor.