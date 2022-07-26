EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Special Traffic Investigations Unit (STI) identified and arrested the driver involved in a traffic fatality from June 18th, 2022.

On Monday, July 25th, STI’s investigation and an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers led to this arrest on Monday July 25, 2022.

The offender was identified as 20-year-old Christopher Perez a northeast El Paso resident.

The pedestrian was struck at the 9500 Block of McCombs in Northeast El Paso. EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit was called to the scene to investigate the traffic fatality.

According to EPPD, the victim was identified as 48-year-old Cecil Blesh O’Neal who was crossing the road when was struck by a four-door car. The vehicle is a 2004-2014 Maroon Mitsubishi Galant with damage to the front right corner and missing the right-side mirror.

Details from the initial investigation indicated that O’Neal was not walking at a crosswalk and the area was dark.

In the area’s surveillance video, the Mitsubishi Galant was speeding when it struck O’Neal and it was last seen traveling southbound on McCombs.

This is the 37th traffic fatality of the year compared to 30 at the same time last year. Investigators ask for the public’s assistance in finding the driver involved.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store