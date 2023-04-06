EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released their traffic focus for the month of April, concentrating on the “use of portable wireless communication devices for electronic messaging.”

According to the Texas Transportation Code sec. 545.425, the use of portable wireless communication device for electronic messaging could result in an offense.

An operator commits an offense if the operator uses a portable wireless communication device to read, write, or send an electronic message while operating a motor vehicle unless the vehicle is stopped. In order to be prosecuted, the behavior must be committed within the view of a peace officer or established by other evidence, according to EPPD.

EPPD adds that “electronic message” means data that is read from or entered into a wireless communication device for the purpose of communicating with another person.