EPPD and the Texas Department of Public Safety now accepting applications

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety are now accepting applications for the law enforcement citizens academy.

The program is free and open to anyone 18-years of age and up, and the applications will be open until Jan.17.

According to a release, the academy will begin on Feb. 4, and classes will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 9 p.m. to 12 p.m. on two Saturdays.

Sgt. Javier Sambrano tells KTSM, those enrolled will learn about the Texas Department of Public Safety and the El Paso Police Department through a variety of interactive presentations.

Topics to be covered include patrol function, S.W.A.T., criminalistics, aircraft operations, border operations, K-9 units, crash investigations, homicide investigations, Texas Rangers, Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events(CRASE) and Stop the Bleed from the Border Regional Advisory Council(Border-RAC), the release said.

The Citizens Academy will educate students on the daily functions of law enforcement agencies to protect and serve the community, officials said.

Applications are available online until Jan. 17 and will re-open again in September.

Completed applications may be returned to either El Paso Police Department Headquarters at 911 N. Raynor, or the Texas DPS Office on 11612 Scott Simpson.

Scanned applications may be emailed to 2828@elpasotexas.gov.

For more information please contact:

Sgt. Javier Sambrano at 915-212-4312, 2828@elpasotexas.gov

Sgt. Marc Couch at 915-543-8969, marc.couch@dps.texas.gov