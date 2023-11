EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police made 30 DWI arrests over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to statistics provided to KTSM by the department.

The 30 arrests were made from Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 26. The most arrests were made on Sunday, Nov. 26 with nine DWI arrests. Eight people were arrested on Saturday, Nov. 25.