EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was already incarcerated, has been rebooked with murdering a man in east El Paso last month.

According to authorities, officers rebooked 22-year-old Brandon Snell this past Friday.

On June 23, 2022, Raul Gerardo Zamora was found dead al his home in the 11000 block of Cannon Hill

Through the investigation, it was found the body of Raul Gerardo Zamora was found by a person who observed Zamora laying on the ground in front of Zamora’s residence, the person then called for police assistance.

The suspect, Brandon Snell was already incarcerated and re booked Friday, charged with murder, and held at The El Paso County Jail with a $1 Million bond.

Crimes Against Persons continues the investigation