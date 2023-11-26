EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 30-year-old man was injured when he was shot during a fight that escalated at an East El Paso bar early Sunday morning, Nov. 26, El Paso Police said.

The incident happened at about 1:40 a.m. at the 99 Problems Bar & Grill at 1515 Lee Trevino.

When officers arrived after getting reports of a shooting, they found that a 30-year-old man had been shot and suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows that an argument began between individuals claiming affiliation with two different gangs. The argument then escalated into a fight.

During the fight, the suspect pulled out a firearm and the victim attempted to disarm the suspect, police said.

In the struggle, the victim was shot.

The incident erupted into other fights and additional shots were fired outside, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call El Paso Police at (915) 832-4400 or to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).