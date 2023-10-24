EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College Center for Students with Disabilities department will be holding a ‘Trunk or Treat’ event, in partnership with the Autism Society of El Paso.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 28, at the EPCC Valle Verde Campus and Enrollment Services Center parking lot.

EPCC says the Halloween event is for those with sensory sensitivity and different abilities in mind.

“Families with children that have autism are welcome to attend and enjoy themselves in a safe environment with the community and EPCC staff,” EPCC said.