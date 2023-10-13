EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College is inviting the community to join virtually or in person to experience and help NASA with the solar eclipse event this Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the EPCC Transmountain Campus at the Kenworthy Parking lot.

The community will be able to view the solar eclipse and the event will feature live NASA presentations, and an EPPC faculty teaching about the event.

Telescopes will be set up for the community and EPCC faculty will be present to help.