EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Community College Foundation hosted an event with its culinary arts program on Thursday, Oct. 19, to benefit student scholarships.

The ‘Fajitas and Margaritas for Scholarships’ event was held at the EPCC Administrative Services Center.

Photo courtesy of EPPC

The event featured live performances, a silent auction and plenty of food and drinks. The event focused on raising scholarship money during a competition by culinary art students on who created the best fajitas and margaritas.

“The event showcased some of EPCC’s best talent: future chefs, musicians, singers and dancers. It was a great time for a great cause, helping local students succeed,” said Dr. Dolores Gross Executive Director of the Foundation for EPCC.